BRIEF-Pentair Plc - Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.78

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Pentair Plc

* Pentair Plc - q4 gaap eps of $0.60; q4 adjusted eps of $0.78; q4 sales $1.2 billion

* Says anticipates full year 2017 sales of $4.7 billion, or down approximately 3 percent on a reported basis

* Pentair Plc - 2017 gaap eps guidance $3.03 to $3.13; 2017 adjusted eps guidance $3.45 to $3.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $4.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pentair Plc sees q1 gaap eps approximately $0.50 and on an adjusted basis approximately $0.61

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects q1 revenue to be approximately $1.14 billion, which would be down approximately 4 percent on a reported and core basis