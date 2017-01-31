BRIEF-Enerplus announces 2017 capital budget of $450 million

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp :

* Enerplus' 2017 capital budget is $450 million

* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day

* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 total production guidance is 92,000 - 97,000 boe per day

* Enerplus - 2017 funds flow expected to be balanced with capital spending and dividend payments at us$55 per barrel wti and us$3.00 per MCF NYMEX

* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2016 production averaged approximately 89,000 boe per day

* Enerplus Corp - targeting annual liquids production growth of approximately 20% per year through 2019

* Enerplus Corp - total company annual production growth is targeted at approximately 10% per year through 2019

* Enerplus Corp - has added additional crude oil hedges to protect its capital plans

* Enerplus Corp - has an average of 18,000 barrels per day of crude oil protected in 2017 and 11,500 barrels per day of crude oil protected in 2018