FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Enerplus announces 2017 capital budget of $450 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Enerplus announces 2017 capital budget of $450 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp :

* Enerplus' 2017 capital budget is $450 million

* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day

* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 total production guidance is 92,000 - 97,000 boe per day

* Enerplus - 2017 funds flow expected to be balanced with capital spending and dividend payments at us$55 per barrel wti and us$3.00 per MCF NYMEX

* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2016 production averaged approximately 89,000 boe per day

* Enerplus Corp - targeting annual liquids production growth of approximately 20% per year through 2019

* Enerplus Corp - total company annual production growth is targeted at approximately 10% per year through 2019

* Enerplus Corp - has added additional crude oil hedges to protect its capital plans

* Enerplus Corp - has an average of 18,000 barrels per day of crude oil protected in 2017 and 11,500 barrels per day of crude oil protected in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.