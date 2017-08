BRIEF-UCO Bank Dec qtr loss narrows

Jan 31 (Reuters) - UCO Bank

* UCO Bank - dec quarter net loss 4.37 billion rupees versus net loss of 14.97 billion rupees year ago

* UCO Bank - dec quarter interest earned 41.92 billion rupees versus 45.77 billion rupees year ago

* UCO Bank - dec quarter provisions 13.26 billion rupees versus 23.61 billion rupees year ago

* UCO Bank - dec quarter gross NPA 17.18 percent versus 16.51 percent previous quarter

* UCO Bank - dec quarter net NPA 8.99 percent versus 8.83 percent previous quarter

* UCO Bank says non performing loan provisioning coverage ratio is 60.40% as on 31st december,2016