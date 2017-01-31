BRIEF-ePrice reports FY prelim. revenue of EUR 197.9 mln

Jan 31 (Reuters) - ePrice SpA (formerly Banzai) :

* FY preliminary revenue 197.9 million euros ($212.96 million) versus pro-forma 167.7 million euros a year ago

* Is confident to meet 2016 guidance also with reference to gross margin improvement and positive net cash position in the range of 50-55 million euros

* As result of disposal of Banzai Media and SaldiPrivati, confirms to expect to end 2016 with net profit

* To change ticker from to from Feb. 1