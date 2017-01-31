BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific sees FY'17 adj EPS bewteen $9.06 - $9.24 - Conf call

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc :

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sees FY 2017 revenue between $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion - Conf call

* FY2017 revenue view $19.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS in range of $9.06 to $9.24 - Conf call

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth of 4 percent - Conf call

* Says assuming foreign exchange is a $300 million revenue headwind for 2017 - Conf call

* Says assuming net capital expenditures to be about $500 million for 2017 - Conf call

* Says 2017 guidance also assumes total of $750 million of share buybacks in 2017 - Conf call