7 months ago
BRIEF-INC unit signs deal for 3.9 mln zlotys subsidy of its project
January 31, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-INC unit signs deal for 3.9 mln zlotys subsidy of its project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - INC SA :

* Its unit, INC Rating Sp .z o.o. signs with marshal office of Lubuskie Province deal for subsidy for its project

* The project concerns research and development works necessary for the development of copyright of financial models for innovative service of scoring of local government, municipal and commercial companies

* The project is worth 5.1 million zlotys ($1.27 million) and the amount of funding from the European Union, which INC Rating will receive is 3.9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

