Jan 31 (Reuters) - Present24 SA :

* Allots 18.8 million series E shares at issue price 0.1 zloty ($0.025) per share

* Series E shares were allotted to one person

* The company announced plans for issue series E shares on Dec. 19

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0238 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)