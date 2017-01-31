FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Under Armour says expects Q1 revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit range as Q4 conditions in North America carry over - Conf Call
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Under Armour says expects Q1 revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit range as Q4 conditions in North America carry over - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc

* Under Armour - Given lower-than-anticipated revenue in Q4, will not be able to reduce SG&A spend in the near term - Conf Call

* Under Armour - Lower-than-expected North American apparel sales , co's largest, most profitable unit, disproportionally pressures co's overall growth rate in Q4

* Under Armour - Q4 gross margin down 3.2 percentage points, out of which 2.3 percentage points impacted by higher discounts and promotions - Conf Call

* Under Armour - Expects Q1 revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit range as Q4 conditions in North America carry over -Conf Call

* Under Armour - Expects Q1 2017 gross margin to be down about 100 basis points - Conf Call

* Under Armour - Expects Q1 2017 operating loss of about $12 to $14 million- Conf Call

* Under Armour - Planning for inventory growth to be higher than revenue growth for the first three quarters of 2017 - Conf Call

* Under Armour - "This year, we are targeting a $400 million capex number" - don't see capex massively increasing in next 2 yrs - Conf Call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.