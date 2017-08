Jan 31 (Reuters) - Abadon Real Estate SA :

* Signs an agreement with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o.(Petrofox)

* The agreement concerns the acqusition of Petrofox for 14.0 million zlotys ($3.48 million)

* Earlier on this morning announced the launch of negotiations concerning the acqusition of Petrofox and thus indirectly shares in Awbud SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0255 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)