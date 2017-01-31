FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Coach exec says expects "very strong topline growth" in Q4 - conf call
January 31, 2017

BRIEF-Coach exec says expects "very strong topline growth" in Q4 - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Coach executive - challenges existing today affecting category in specific, consumer spending in general to persist in balance of FY 2017 - conf call

* Coach executive - volatility evident throughout FY 2016 and in first half of FY 2017, impacted by U.S. election and strengthening of dollar - conf call

* Coach executive - continued to experience strong results in U.K., benefiting from currency weakness & increased traction with local consumer - conf call

* Coach executive - Q3 nominal revenue to decline on negative currency impact, calendar shift in North America, reduction in promotions in North America

* Coach executive - Q3 topline to be negatively affected by timing items including shift of easter into Q4, international wholesale shipments - conf call

* Coach executive - projecting "very strong topline growth" in Q4 - conf call Further company coverage:

