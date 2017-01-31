FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says it limited shipments of model year 2017 motorcycles in Q4 - Conf call
January 31, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says it limited shipments of model year 2017 motorcycles in Q4 - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Harley-davidson Inc

* Says Q4 2016 shipments down 5,735 motorcycles Y-O-Y to support retail inventory reduction in the U.S.

* Says U.S. new retail motorcycle inventory was largely flat to prior year at end of Q4

* Says it limited model year 2017 motorcycle shipments to allow U.S. dealers to focus on selling model year 2016 inventory

* Says 2016 market share was up 1.0 percentage points to 51.2 percent

* Says the industry continues to be adversely affected by weakness in oil-dependent areas and soft used bike values, compounded by economic uncertainty

* Says saw increased year-over-year discounting by competitors in Q4

* Says expects shipments to be up Y-O-Y in Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2017

* Says expects its international business to become bigger part of the mix in 2017 Further company coverage:

