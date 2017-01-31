BRIEF-Edreams to move Travellink's Stockholm operations to Barcelona

Jan 31 (Reuters) - eDreams Odiego SA :

* Proposes to transfer business functions currently performed in Stockholm to Barcelona

* Proposes to reorganize its operations in the Nordic region in order to improve Travellink's position in the market

* Is looking into opportunities to outsource the Nordics customer service department to a third company, with the aim to transfer its existing customer service employees to this third party, thus maintaining employment

* To initiate consultations with unions in relation to transfer process

* Says operates in Nordic region through the brand Travellink

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)