Jan 31 (Reuters) - M&C SpA :

* Shareholders approve a capital increase for total 30.6 million euros ($33.00 million)

* Capital increase to be offered to shareholders as rights issue at the price of 0.15 euro per share

* Shareholders approve the delisting from the Italian investment vehicle market MIV to list on the Italian equities market MTA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9273 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)