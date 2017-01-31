BRIEF-INWIT FY prelim. EBITDA rises to EUR 163.6 mln

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA :

* FY preliminary revenue 333.5 million euros ($359.98 million), up 4.6 pct compared with 2015 proforma figures

* FY preliminary EBITDA 163.6 million euros, up 13.4 pct compared with 2015 proforma figures

* Approves 2017-2019 business plan

* Investments of about 300 million euros in total in the 2017-2019 business plan, mainly in support of new businesses

* Development continues in 2019 with EBITDA confirmed showing growth in "low teens" Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)