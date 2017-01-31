FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 5:01 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cellnovo FY sales rise 133% to 1.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Cellnovo Group SA :

* Records FY sales totalling EUR 1,416,744 ($1.53 million), an increase of 133% compared to previous year

* Sales over Q4 totalled EUR 363,153, an increase of 5% compared to Q4 2015

* Says as of December 31, 2016, it had a cash position of EUR 10.7 million

* Expects to commence full commercial production of insulin cartridges at Flex manufacturing site in Austria in early Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9269 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

