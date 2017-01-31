FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. pharma industry body PhRMA says had "positive, productive meeting with President Trump"
January 31, 2017 / 6:06 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. pharma industry body PhRMA says had "positive, productive meeting with President Trump"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical Research And Manufacturers Of America:

* U.S. pharma industry body Pharmaceutical Research And Manufacturers Of America says had "positive, productive meeting with president Trump"

* Discussed subjects with Trump include advancing trade agreements to "level playing field" with other countries, reforming tax code

* Takes concerns raised about affordability of drugs "seriously", commited to work with Trump administration for reforms

* "Current system needs to evolve to enable private sector to lead the move to a value-driven health care system" Source text (onphr.ma/2jrk5C9)

