7 months ago
BRIEF-Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area
January 31, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :

* Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area

* Says current headquarters building will continue to be used for Caterpillar offices

* As result of continuing challenging market conditions, caterpillar will not build previously announced headquarters complex in Peoria

* Says "a limited number of senior executives will move into leased office space beginning in 2017"

* Once new location is fully operational, co expects about 300 employees to be based there, including some positions relocated from Peoria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

