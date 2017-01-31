FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HCA Holdings says remain very optimistic with 2017 guidance
January 31, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-HCA Holdings says remain very optimistic with 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hca Holdings Inc

* Says there has not been significant movement across our market with payers entering the provider space- conf call

* Says we're not seeing any significant competitive dynamics to date nor do we see it in the foreseeable future - conf call

* Says health policy is something we're concerned about and we're following very closely in washington - conf call

* Hca holdings says if there's a repeal of aca, there will be replacement. What that will look like and how many lives it will cover, we don't know

* Says we continue to see demand growth in our markets - conf call

* Says remain very optimistic with our guidance for 2017 and then we will have to see how things work out later in the year Further company coverage:

