Jan 31 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc :

* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS PLANS TO INSTALL A NEW LIQUEFIER AT ITS AIR SEPARATION PLANT LOCATED IN MIDDLETOWN, OHIO

* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS NEW LIQUEFIER IS TO BE ONSTREAM IN OCTOBER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: