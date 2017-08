Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG :

* Sale of electrical systems to Knorr-Bremse completed

* With completion of transaction, net financial debt of Vossloh Group will be reduced by an amount in order of 45 million euros ($48.56 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)