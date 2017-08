Jan 31 (Reuters) - Atlas Estates Ltd

* Signs an agreement with its major shareholder, Cyprus-based Fragiolig Holdings Limited

* The agreement concerns a buy option to acquire through the company's units, a stake in HPO AEP sp. z o.o. Sp. J (HPO AEP)

* The option to buy the stake in HPO AEP will be valid until Nov. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)