7 months ago
BRIEF-Huntsman's Pori, Finland facility experiences fire
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Huntsman's Pori, Finland facility experiences fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp :

* Huntsman's Pori, Finland facility experiences fire

* Ongoing process to separate pigments and additives business from huntsman is proceeding

* Site is insured for property damage as well as earnings losses

* Pori has capacity of 130,000 metric tons, which represents approximately 15 pct of Huntsman's total titanium dioxide capacity

* All Huntsman associates at site have been accounted for and there were no injuries

* Fire brigade responded quickly and extinguished fire at facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

