BRIEF-Huntsman's Pori, Finland facility experiences fire

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp :
* Huntsman's Pori, Finland facility experiences fire
* Ongoing process to separate pigments and additives business from huntsman is proceeding
* Site is insured for property damage as well as earnings losses
* Pori has capacity of 130,000 metric tons, which represents approximately 15 pct of Huntsman's total titanium dioxide capacity
* All Huntsman associates at site have been accounted for and there were no injuries
Fire brigade responded quickly and extinguished fire at facility