BRIEF-Zoopla Property to buy Hometrack for 120 mln stg

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Zoopla Property Group Plc :

* Zoopla Property Group to acquire Hometrack for 120 mln stg

* Agreed to acquire hometrack.co.uk limited for 120 mln stg on a cash-free, debt-free basis

* Company expects acquisition to be earnings and margin enhancing on an adjusted basis in first full year

* Deal to be financed by a combination of existing cash, a new 75 mln stg term loan and an equity placing of up to 5 pct of Zpg's ordinary issued share capital