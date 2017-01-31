FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Zoopla Property to buy Hometrack for 120 mln stg
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Zoopla Property to buy Hometrack for 120 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Zoopla Property Group Plc :

* Zoopla Property Group to acquire Hometrack for 120 mln stg

* Agreed to acquire hometrack.co.uk limited for 120 mln stg on a cash-free, debt-free basis

* Company expects acquisition to be earnings and margin enhancing on an adjusted basis in first full year

* Deal to be financed by a combination of existing cash, a new 75 mln stg term loan and an equity placing of up to 5 pct of Zpg's ordinary issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

