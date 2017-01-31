FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lilly CEO says prepared for all scenarios in case of ACA repeal
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 6:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lilly CEO says prepared for all scenarios in case of ACA repeal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co -

* Lilly CEO says if all Alimta patents are upheld, drug will be exclusively marketed in the U.S. till 2022

* Lilly says quarterly revenue growth was led by volume: conf call

* Lilly says new products generated $700 million in qtrly revenue, including Trulicity & Cyramza: conf call

* Lilly says U.S. sales of Taltz were largely due to initial stocking: conf call

* Lilly CEO says he & Pres Trump did not get into collaborative policy detail in terms of the U.S. pricing environment: conf call

* Lilly CEO: "I left the meeting with confidence in the people who would be working closely as (pricing) legislation moves forward"

* Lilly CEO "I would be reluctant here to get into specifics" on ACA "because we have not seen specifics on the repeal but we are preparing for all scenarios "

* Lilly CEO: "We can do more to speed up our innovation into that market (China), which has an undeniable long-term opportunity for the sector"

* Lilly says we are prepared for a Humalog biosimilar

* Lilly says its too early to say whether amyloid-beta hypothesis for alzheimer's disease is wrong; bace inhibitors data will shed more light on that

* Lilly CEO: "I don't see a change in general approach when it comes to business development": conf call

* Lilly CEO: If there's no signal with Merck's bace inhibitor program for alzheimer's (expected later this year) "I think we would have to do some thinking"

* Lilly says we are "thinking big" about the opportunity for Jardiance with new CV indication and new treatment guidelines: conf call

* Lilly CEO says was encouraged overall after meeting with trump; anticipates legislative changes to be rapid, but cannot share any detail on timing

* Lilly CEO says the breadth of Lilly portfolio & focus on volume growth, should insulate company from any possible changes in terms of rebates & PBM's

* Lilly CEO says it is not aiming to drive more exclusive formulary coverage, and plans to compete based on the differentiation of their products

* Lilly CEO says PBM's were not the center piece of discussion with trump; mostly the discussion revolved around how to bring more value to consumers Further company coverage:

