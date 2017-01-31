FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrana commences cash capital increase with secondary offer of existing Agrana shares by Südzucker
January 31, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Agrana commences cash capital increase with secondary offer of existing Agrana shares by Südzucker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* Commences cash capital increase with secondary offer of existing AGRANA shares by Südzucker AG

* Subscription ratio in cash capital increase of 10:1 and issue of in aggregate up to 1,420,204 new Agrana shares

* Offering amounts to a total of up to 1,920,204 or, upon possible increase by Südzucker AG, to a total of up to 2,120,204 Agrana shares

* 1,316,720 new Agrana shares will be offered in an institutional pre-placement

* Offer price for all Agrana shares offered will be determined in institutional pre-placement and is expected to be published on Feb. 1, 2017

* Subscription period for Agrana free float-shareholders entitled to subscribe for up to 103,484 new Agrana shares is expected to commence on Feb. 2, 2017

* Z&S Zucker and Stärke Holding AG and Südzucker AG waive all their subscription rights relating to Agrana shares to increase free float

* In institutional pre-placement, südzucker ag offers up to 500,000 Agrana shares currently held directly by it

* In case of sufficient demand, Südzucker AG may increase its offering by additional 200,000 Agrana shares to a total of up to 700,000 Agrana shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

