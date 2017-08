Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings is considering a group reshuffle to separate its banking and asset management businesses - Nikkei

* Sumitomo mitsui trust group is working to complete the reorganization process within five years - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings intends to move unit Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank's asset management operations to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2kOgC0I) Further company coverage: