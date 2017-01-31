FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kikkoman Corp is expected to report oper profit of about 28 billion yen for nine months ended in Dec- Nikkei
January 31, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kikkoman Corp is expected to report oper profit of about 28 billion yen for nine months ended in Dec- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei :

* Kikkoman Corp is expected to report operating profit of about 28 billion yen ($249 million) for the nine months ended in December, up 3% on the year - Nikkei

* Kikkoman Corp's overall sales were likely more or less flat at slightly above 310 billion yen for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei

* For the full year through March, Kikkoman projects a 3 percent slide in operating profit to 31.5 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2knhJDM) Further company coverage:

