Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sabeton SA :

* FY revenue 0.7 million euros ($755,160.00) versus eur 1.1 million year ago

* In 2017, the company will seek acquisitions in the agri-food sector Source text : bit.ly/2jr8y5G Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)