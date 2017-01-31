FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 5:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Geneuro FY revenues up at 6.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - GeNeuro SA :

* Full year revenues displayed a strong growth to 6.4 million euros ($6.90 million) versus 2.5 million euros for 2015

* Cash and cash equivalents of 34.5 million euros at 31 December 2016

* Cash used for operations and investing activities was 16.0 million euros

* GeNeuro's strategy for 2017 remains fully focused on developing GNbAC1 for multiple sclerosis (MS), with 6-month top line results from change-ms expected in early Q4 2017

* Company also is preparing a phase 2A trial to study GNbAC1 in type 1 diabetes patients, which will be initiated in H1 2017.

* In addition, an U.S. phase 2 trial in secondary progressive MS patients will start in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9277 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

