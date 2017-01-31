FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Yum Brands says board approves change in fiscal year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Yum Brands says board approves change in fiscal year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum Brands- on jan 27, board approved change in fiscal year to year beginning on jan 1 and ending dec 31 of each year - sec filing

* Yum Brands says to move from 52-week periodic fiscal calendar with three 12-week interim quarters and a 16-week fourth quarter

* Yum Brands says transition requires adding 53rd week every five or six yrs, to monthly reporting calendar with each quarter comprised of three months

* Yum brands - co's u.s. Subsidiaries to continue reporting under 52-week fiscal calendars ending in late dec

* Yum! brands - change in co's fiscal year was made to accommodate removal of reporting lags from international subsidiary fiscal calendars

* Yum Brands - change to co's fiscal year is effective in 2017 and does not impact the company's results for the fiscal year ended december 31, 2016

* Yum Brands - however, co will restate previously issued financial statements when presenting financial statements under new calendar in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.