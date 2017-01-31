FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund announces agreement with Glencore Canada for purchase of concentrate and sale of metal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund

* Noranda Income Fund announces agreement with Glencore Canada for purchase of concentrate and sale of metal

* Noranda Income Fund - Initial term of supply and processing agreement expires on May 2, 2017

* Noranda Income Fund - Glencore Canada will supply fund with all of its zinc concentrate requirements for 12 month period ending April 30, 2018

* Noranda Income Fund - Glencore Canada has renewed supply and processing agreement for a five year term that will end on May 2, 2022

* Noranda Income Fund- Board of trustees has announced suspension of future monthly distributions to unitholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

