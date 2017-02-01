FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co voluntarily recalls certain smokeless tobacco products
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 12:55 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co voluntarily recalls certain smokeless tobacco products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc

* U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company voluntarily recalls certain smokeless tobacco products manufactured at its Franklin Park, Il facility

* USSTC - Initiated recall after receiving eight consumer complaints of foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects, found in select cans

* USSTC - Complaints have been received from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin And Ohio

* USSTC - Products at issue were manufactured solely in USSTC's Franklin Park, Il facility and distributed nationally

* USSTC - Instructing wholesalers and retailers to segregate recalled products from their inventories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.