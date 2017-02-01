FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northern blizzard says recieved interest from third party for business combination
February 1, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Northern blizzard says recieved interest from third party for business combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Northern Blizzard Resources Inc

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc -received proposal from third party,whereby third party expressed an interest in effecting a business combination with Northern Blizzard

* Says "special committee was formed to review proposal. No agreement was reached and proposal has expired"

* Northern Blizzard-co has no indication as to third party's current intentions, including whether third party intends to submit additional proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

