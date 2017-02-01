FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's TMK launches secondary share offering
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's TMK launches secondary share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - TMK (Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya) :

* Announces the launch of a fully-marketed secondary public offering of up to 138,888,888 existing ordinary shares of the company by its wholly owned subsidiary Rockarrow Investments Limited;

* TMK shares to be offered in the price range of 74.5 roubles ($1.24) to market price, bookrunner says;

* The offering represents around 13.44 percent of TMK shares.

* Net proceeds from the offering will be used to purchase 138,888,888 ordinary shares of the company from VTB.

* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and together with Aton LLC as joint bookrunners in connection with the offering. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.2230 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.