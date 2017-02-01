BRIEF-Russia's TMK launches secondary share offering

Feb 1 (Reuters) - TMK (Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya) :

* Announces the launch of a fully-marketed secondary public offering of up to 138,888,888 existing ordinary shares of the company by its wholly owned subsidiary Rockarrow Investments Limited;

* TMK shares to be offered in the price range of 74.5 roubles ($1.24) to market price, bookrunner says;

* The offering represents around 13.44 percent of TMK shares.

* Net proceeds from the offering will be used to purchase 138,888,888 ordinary shares of the company from VTB.

* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and together with Aton LLC as joint bookrunners in connection with the offering. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.2230 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)