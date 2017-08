Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gbst Holdings Ltd :

* Company expects net earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $8.0m for first half of FY17

* GBST advises that it expects EBITDA in region of $12.0m for full year

* "FY17 earnings will be lower than previously expected"

* Board intends to continue to pay dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: