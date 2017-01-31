BRIEF-Invacare Corp says reducing workforce of about 100 associates

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp

* Invacare Corporation announces reduction in force as part of its ongoing transformation

* Invacare Corp - reduction in its workforce of approximately 100 associates

* Invacare Corp - due to realignment, company expects to incur restructuring charges of approximately $2.2 million on a pre-tax basis

* Invacare Corp - reduction in its workforce expected to generate approximately $6.6 million in annualized pre-tax savings