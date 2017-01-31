FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Sirtex Medical updates on proceeding against co in Federal Court of Australia
#Healthcare
January 31, 2017 / 11:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sirtex Medical updates on proceeding against co in Federal Court of Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical Ltd

* Asx alert-foreshadowed Federal Court of Australia proceeding

* Statement of claim alleges breaches by company of its continuous disclosure obligations, and alleged misleading and deceptive conduct

* Alleged misleading arising out of a statement made by co on 24th august 2016, "double digit dose sales growth to continue in FY17"

* If foreshadowed proceeding is commenced, Sirtex will vigorously defend proceeding

* Received letter and draft of claim, foreshadowing commencement of representative proceeding against co in Federal Court of Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

