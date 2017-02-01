FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces completion of Coles credit card transaction with Citi
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 1, 2017 / 1:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces completion of Coles credit card transaction with Citi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd

* Announced completion of receivables sale agreement (relating to coles credit card portfolio) between Citi and Coles

* Coles will continue to distribute credit cards under its own brand

* Ten-year agreement between Citi and Coles for distribution of coles branded credit cards has commenced

* Net proceeds from transaction will be applied to repay Wesfarmers group debt

* Transaction is not expected to materially affect Coles' reported earnings for 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

