BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces completion of Coles credit card transaction with Citi

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd
* Announced completion of receivables sale agreement (relating to coles credit card portfolio) between Citi and Coles
* Coles will continue to distribute credit cards under its own brand
* Ten-year agreement between Citi and Coles for distribution of coles branded credit cards has commenced
* Net proceeds from transaction will be applied to repay Wesfarmers group debt
* Transaction is not expected to materially affect Coles' reported earnings for 2017 financial year