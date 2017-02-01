BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces completion of Coles credit card transaction with Citi

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd

* Announced completion of receivables sale agreement (relating to coles credit card portfolio) between Citi and Coles

* Coles will continue to distribute credit cards under its own brand

* Ten-year agreement between Citi and Coles for distribution of coles branded credit cards has commenced

* Net proceeds from transaction will be applied to repay Wesfarmers group debt

