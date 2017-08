Feb 1 (Reuters) - Grasim Industries Ltd :

* Grasim Industries ltd says co's knowledge of proposed Idea-Vodafone deal is restricted to what has been put out by idea

* Grasim Industries ltd says denies rumour that co would make large investment into Idea as part of deal being contemplated Source text:(bit.ly/2jBkRY9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)