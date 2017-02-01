CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vodacom says quarterly (not Q4) revenue up 1.2 pct

(Corrects Quarter in headline)
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd :
* Qtrly Group service revenue up 1.3% to R17 443 million with revenue up 1.2% to R21 222 million
* Added 1.6 million group active customers during quarter, 690 000 in South Africa and 876 000 in international operations
* Vodacom Group - international service revenue declined 8.2% to R4 206 million; impacted by customer registration processes and currency volatility
* In international operations effect of customer disconnections in Q4 of prior year are still impacting performance