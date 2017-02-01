FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Italtile sees 6-months basic EPS between 14 pct and 17 pct higher
February 1, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Italtile sees 6-months basic EPS between 14 pct and 17 pct higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say EPS, not HEPS)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italtile Limited :

* Voluntary trading statement for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Six months basic earnings per share will be between 50.5 cents and 51.8 cents, reflecting an increase of between 14 pct and 17 pct

* Headline earnings per share will be between 46 cents and 47.3 cents for period, reflecting an increase of between 6 pct and 9 pct

* System-Wide turnover for period is 14 pct higher than prior comparative period (2015: R3.08 billion)

* Trading profit will be between 10 pct and 13 pct higher (2015: R531 million)

* Like-On-Like retail store turnover for period is 9 pct higher than prior comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

