PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sanofi /Regeneron :

* Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that Health Canada approved Kevzara(TM)

* Product approved for treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more biologic or non-biologic Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

