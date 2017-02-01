FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance considering raising funds by way of issue of securities
February 1, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance considering raising funds by way of issue of securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

* Considering raising funds by way of issue of securities in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis. Source text: [Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of securities in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis. Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of Banking and Finance Committee/Debt Issuance Committee will be held during the current month ending February 28, 2017 to consider and approve the terms and conditions of such borrowings] Further company coverage:

