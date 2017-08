Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cellnex Telecom SA :

* Reaches deal with Bouygues Telecom for the acquisition and construction of up to 3,000 sites in France, which is structured in two projects

* The deal with Bouygues amounts to 854 million euros ($921 million)

* The projects will generate annual EBITDA of about 61 million euros once completed, excluding synergies Source text for Eikon:

