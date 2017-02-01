FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Trelleborg Q4 core EBIT lags forecasts, sees improved demand Q1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 1, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Trelleborg Q4 core EBIT lags forecasts, sees improved demand Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Trelleborg AB

* Says board of directors and president propose a cash dividend of SEK 4.25 per share

* Trelleborg Q4 organic sales declined by 4 percent

* Q4 EBIT, excluding items affecting comparability, rose by 19 percent to SEK 841 m (705)

* Q1 market outlook: demand is expected to be slightly improved compared with Q4 of 2016, adjusted for seasonal variations

* Says several initiatives are ongoing and more will be launched to address sales and profitability trend moving forward

* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q4 core EBIT was seen at SEK 888 million, dividend at SEK 4.39 per share

* Says our level of investment will remain at a relatively high level over next few years

* Says although we will now temporarily reduce our pace of acquisition slightly, we will continue to acquire companies that complement our organic growth initiatives

* Says we can see some signs that markets in certain geographies and in some segments are starting to improve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.