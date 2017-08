Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sun International Limited

* Appointment Of Chief Executive And Changes To Executive Directors

* Bring forward appointment of Anthony Leeming as new chief executive of sun international

* Stephens stepped down as chief executive of company and was succeeded by Anthony Leeming as new chief executive

* Company has initiated a search for a new chief financial officer for sun international to succeed mr leeming