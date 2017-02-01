BRIEF-Cloetta Q4 adj op profit 258 mln SEK, dividend 0.75 sek/share

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB

* Says board proposes a dividend of sek 0.75 (0.50) per share

* Says operating profit, adjusted, increased to SEK 258m (255)

* Compared to the same quarter of last year, operating profit was significantly impacted by higher items affecting comparability

* Says this was mainly the impairment related to Cloetta Italy

* Also impacted by a lost court case related to the 2013 closure of the warehouse in Norrköping, Sweden and closure of the factory in Dieren, the Netherlands

* Says operating loss therefore amounted to SEK 548m (239) and the loss for the period was SEK 420m (157)

* Cloetta's sales for the quarter rose by 3.8 per cent, of which organic growth accounted for 1.0 per cent and exchange rate differences accounted for 2.8 percent

* Says confectionery market as a whole showed positive development in the Netherlands. In Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Italy, market development was negative or unchanged.