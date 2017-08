Feb 1 (Reuters) - Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB :

* Signs letter of intent (LoI) with NCC regarding business combination in Gårda and Mölndal

* In first stage NCC would buy part in Platzer's project in Gårda, in second stage Platzer would buy property from NCC in Mölndals

* Binding agreement is expected in Q1 2017