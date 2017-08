Feb 1 (Reuters) - Concent Holding AB (publ) :

* Divests project Barents Center for initial purchase price of 279 million Swedish crowns ($32 million)

* Decides on early redemption of bonds

* Will use about 213 million crowns from sale Barents Center to redeem bond loan of 200 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

