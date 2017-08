Feb 1 (Reuters) - Pryce Corp

* fy sales volume of liquefied petroleum gas (lpg), the group's main product, went up 30% to 189,000 metric tons

* Fy consolidated revenues grew 16.5% to 6.726 billion pesos in 2016

* 2016 unaudited consolidated net income for the year was at 936.1 million pesos, up 58.9% yoy